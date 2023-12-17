close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kharar: Hit by speeding scooter, 25-year-old biker dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 18, 2023 06:08 AM IST

A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding scooter in Kharar’s Mander Nagar on Saturday.

Lakhmir said he rushed his nephew from the spot of the accident in Kharar to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries. (iStock)
Lakhmir Singh of Kharar village told police that he, along with his nephew Amandeep, a daily wager, was returning home on their motorcycle around 7.30 pm.

As they reached Mander Nagar, a rashly driven scooter rammed into their two-wheeler and sped off. Amandeep suffered multiple injuries in the accident. Lakhmir said he rushed his nephew to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said while the accused had yet to be traced, the body was handed over to the family post autopsy on Sunday.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the absconding scooterist.

