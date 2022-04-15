Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow

Published on Apr 15, 2022 03:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in his neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar.

The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005.

She had complained to the village panchayat several times about this, but he did not relent and continued to tail her whenever she stepped out of the house.

Over the past few weeks, Singh had trespassed into her house and even stolen her undergarments. He also left behind some objectionable pictures and items in her toilet, leaving her disturbed. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.

Last week, he waylaid her on the way to work and started behaving indecently again. Some passers-by came to her aid on hearing her raising her voice. She finally approached the police when he approached her at the primary school in Machipur, assaulted her and tore her shirt.

Acting on her complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (intent to disrobe woman), 354-D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar Sadar police station.

Investigating officer Balraj Singh said the accused was currently absconding and raids were being conducted to nab him.

