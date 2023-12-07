Kharar man held for beating up gurdwara ‘pathi’

Gharuan police on Wednesday arrested a 26-year-old man for assaulting a pathi at a gurdwara and hurting religious feelings at Sil village in Kharar tehsil on early Wednesday morning.

The accused was identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Laddi, resident of the same village.

According to police, the accused entered the gurdwara around 5.10 am and asked the pathi, Lakhbir Singh, to guide him in getting baptised. When Lakhbir asked him to visit Anandpur Sahib for it, Ravinder assaulted him. As Lakhbir overpowered him, he removed his clothes inside the gurdwara and ran off.

The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed inside the gurdwara.

After Lakhbir raised the alarm, villagers gathered at the spot and informed police, who arrested Ravinder from his house.

The accused was booked under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 452 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code.

