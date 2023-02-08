Kharar resident who snatched woman’s purse jailed for 5 years

A Kharar resident has been sentenced to five-year rigorous imprisonment for snatching a woman’s purse in Sector 22 in April 2021.

Convicted under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code, Parminder Singh, 29, will also be paying a ₹10,000 fine.

Parminder was arrested on July 2, 2021, three months after the snatching incident on April 14, 2021.

The victim, Kanhan Kapur, who lived in Sector 22, was going to the local Shastri Market around 6.45 pm, when Parminder had snatched her purse containing ₹3,500 in cash and some documents.

The stolen items were recovered from a drainage in Sector 23 on the accused’s disclosure.

During trial, the defence had claimed that he was falsely implicated, but the prosecution was able to establish his guilt and he was convicted by the court.