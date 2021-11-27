Kharar will turn into a model town: Punjab CM

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday announced that Kharar will be turned into a “model town”, with significant improvements being made to all basic amenities.

Channi, who was in Kharar to lay the foundation stone of a slew of projects worth around ₹130 crore, said: “I have been brought up in Kharar and will make it a model town.” In an earlier address at the municipal council office, the chief minister (CM) described his visit as a “homecoming”.

“I started my political journey from here itself. I know every nook and corner of the city. The people of Kharar have showered immense love upon me as my voting percentage increased every time during the three times when I got elected from here as municipal councillor and also served as its president,” said Channi, adding that he would remain indebted to the people of the city.

He also exhorted the councillors to work diligently and go strict especially on the illegal encroachments.

‘Latest projects will transform Kharar’

The new projects include a sewerage treatment plant ( ₹59.06 crore), water treatment plant at Kajauli ( ₹47.06 crore), beautification project for both the Ajj Sarovar ( ₹4.83 crore) and Pandusar Sarovar ( ₹3.14 crore) and a Government Model Senior Secondary School at Badali village ( ₹13.47 crore).

Describing the water treatment plant a “game-changer”, the CM said it would ensure clean drinking water for both Morinda and Kharar.

He also highlighted the Ajj Sarovar beautification project as a long-standing dream, adding that an additional sum of ₹10 crore would be allotted for sprucing up the infrastructure in the vicinity. A development board has been constituted for it, he said.

Channi earmarked ₹5 crore for the infrastructural development of the Government Model Senior Secondary School at Badali, on the condition that the village panchayat adds another three-acre land for the construction of a stadium in addition to the five acres allocated for the school. He said the school would benefit the people of as many as 37 surrounding villages.

The CM also announced ₹10 and ₹2.5 crore, respectively, for laying an Astroturf at the Khalsa school and providing water supply at Gharuan village .

In his address, Kharar MLA Kanwar Sandhu said that it is a matter of pride that a representative of the people has risen to become the CM. Lauding him for his pro-people and pro-development approach, Sandhu expressed hope that the region would undergo further development under Channi’s leadership.

Protests force CM’s cavalcade to change route

Channi’s cavalcade was forced to take an alternative route due to a road blockade put up by protesters in Kharar.

Holding black flags, the unions of PSPCL contractual employees and Punjab State Aides Control Society staffers had blocked the national highway under the flyover from where the cavalcade had to return after visiting Kharar.

Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to stop the protesters from marching towards the function venue. No FIR was lodged against the protesters following Channi’s directions.