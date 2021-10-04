Kharar woman assaulted by boyfriend for refusing to sleep with his brother, friend

A 39-year-old woman was brutally thrashed by her 27-year-old boyfriend after she refused to sleep with his brother and friend at a hotel in Nayagaon on Saturday night.

The accused, who lives in Nayagaon and is jobless, was arrested on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Sunny Enclave in Kharar, works for a private firm in Gurugram.

In her complaint, she stated that she and her boyfriend went to a hotel in Nayagaon on Saturday evening.

There, she alleged, her boyfriend, who was in an inebriated condition, forced her to sleep with his brother and friend, who were waiting outside their room.

“When she refused, he beat her up and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. After she fainted, he dumped her outside the hotel and fled, but was nabbed on Sunday,” said Sunil Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Nayagaon.

The victim was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, after she was discovered in an injured state on Sunday morning.

She was later shifted to a private hospital in Mohali. Her statement was recorded and the accused was booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was produced before a court on Sunday and sent to three-day police remand.