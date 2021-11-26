Khattar accepts voluntary retirement of IPS officer Bharti Arora

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday accepted the premature retirement request of Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Bharti Arora, currently posted as the inspector general of police (IGP), Ambala range.

While the official order is yet to be issued, it has been learnt that the 1998-batch IPS officer will be relieved by the end of this month. She held the charge of IGP for nearly seven months.

She is the wife of Haryana cadre IPS officer Vikas Arora, currently posted as commissioner of police (CP), Faridabad.

The decision comes nearly four months after she sought voluntary retirement via a letter to chief secretary Vijai Vardhan through the then DGP Manoj Yadava on July 24 and had asked to be relieved by July 31.

In her letter, Arora had cited that she wanted to dedicate the rest of her life “in devotion of Lord Krishna.” Reiterating her stance after the decision now, she said she will soon move to Vrindavan in devotion of God.

“I’m really grateful to the government for imposing trust in me during my service and for all kind words written for reconsidering my decision. For once, I thought to stay back but then I decided to move on for the purpose for which I took this decision,” she told HT.

Weeks after her request in July, state home minister Anil Vij had urged the officer to reconsider the decision. However, she did not and the home ministry sent her file to the chief minister’s office for consideration.

During her 23-year service, Arora handled many prominent investigations, including the Samjhauta blast probe as the superintendent of police of GRP in 2007.

Most recently, she had headed an SIT during her stint as Karnal range IGP and then in Ambala to look into immigration fraud cases in state. The team was awarded by the home ministry for the probe earlier this year.

As Ambala SP, during a protest in 2009, she had arrested Vij, who was then an MLA and in 2015, she had a run-in with her senior colleague Navdeep Singh Virk during a probe in a rape case in Gurugram.

She had headed a unique cow protection police task force as a deputy inspector general-rank officer and the principal of Motilal Nehru School of Sports at Rai in Sonepat, both in 2016.