Khattar assures Centre of effective steps against stubble burning

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a project on ethanol production is also under installation in which two lakh MT paddy stubble will be utilised. (HT File)

The Haryana government has set up 64MW capacity biomass power projects having capacity to consume 2.37 lakh MT paddy straw, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the Centre on Thursday.

Under installation are another six 60.35MW production capacity biomass power projects with a capacity to utilise 6.4 lakh MT paddy straw and one compressed biogas plant of 12.5 tonnes per day capacity which can use 40,000 MT paddy straw.

Khattar was speaking in a meeting chaired by Union minister of environment Bhupender Yadav to discuss an action plan for improvement of air quality in the NCR ahead of the approaching winter season when air pollution increases due to stubble burning.

The chief minister said a project on ethanol production is also under installation in which two lakh MT paddy straw will be utilised.

Listing out a number of steps the state government plans to take to curb stubble burning, Khatttar said: “With all these efforts, we are hopeful that we will be able to prevent crop residue burning this season. Besides the stubble burning issue, the state is also preparing itself to handle air pollution issues arising every winter.”

He assured the Centre that Haryana is fully geared up to handle the issue of agricultural crop residue burning and air pollution issues ahead of winter in state.

Monitoring of active fire locations (AFLs) has already been started from September 15 by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board through HARSAC, following the standard protocol approved by the CAQM.

Till date, not even a single incident of farm fire has been identified in Haryana, he added.

