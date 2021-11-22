Khattar attends Neeraj Chopra’s sister wedding in Haryana’s Panipat

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday landed his chopper in Panipat’s Madlauda to attend the wedding of Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra’s sister.

The chief minister was accompanied by Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta, education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar and other local BJP leaders besides officials of the district administration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief minister spent around 20 minutes at the programme and also had an interaction with the 23-year-old javelin thrower and his family members.