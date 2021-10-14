Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khattar cancels Gohana visit after farmers take control of helipad area
Khattar cancels Gohana visit after farmers take control of helipad area

Earlier in the morning, Gohana ASP Nikita Khattar had invited farmers for parlays but farmers left the meeting which lasted nearly an hour before giving any assurance to the administration regarding not opposing the meeting of the CM. (HT File)
Updated on Oct 14, 2021 12:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

Farmers protesting against Centre’s three farm laws on Wednesday took control of the helipad area at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sonepat’s Gohana where Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s chopper was expected to land.

People associated with ‘Bhagwan Valmiki Trikaldarshi Society’ had invited Khattar to take part in a state-level programme in memory of Lord Valmiki at Gohana but the farmers reached in large numbers and occupied the helipad area.

Police had installed barricading at various points in town but the farmers managed to take control of the helipad area.

Earlier in the morning, Gohana ASP Nikita Khattar had invited farmers for parlays but farmers left the meeting which lasted nearly an hour before giving any assurance to the administration regarding not opposing the meeting of the CM.

Bharatiya Kisan Union state vice-president Satywan Narwal said farmers had gathered to oppose the CM’s visit as he had been ‘making attempts to divide people on caste lines’.

“We have a lot of respect for Lord Valmiki and have no rift with the organisers. We will continue to oppose the meeting of the BJP-JJP leaders,” he added.

Bhagwan Valmiki Trikaldarshi Society president Deepak Aditya accused the protesters of taking control of the helipad area, and eventually forcing the administration to cancel the CM’s visit in view of the law and order situation.

“Earlier, the farmers had assured us that they will cooperate with us but they had taken control of the helipad area,” he added.

