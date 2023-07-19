Khattar dedicates development projects worth 2,741 crore for Haryana

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 347 projects worth ₹2,741 crore in various districts of Haryana.

The chief minister attended the programme at Ferozepur Jhirka of Nuh district and the local MPs and MLA joined him via video conferencing at the district headquarters.

As per the details, these projects include the inauguration of 157 projects worth ₹1,279 crore and the laying of the foundation stone of 190 projects worth ₹1,462 crore. The CM announced four new drinking water projects for 66 villages of Nuh constituency worth ₹306 crore. He also announced the construction of a road from Nuh to Mundaka village which will start in November and also announced to increase drinking water capacity from 55 LPCD to 70 LCPD in 80 villages of Ferozepur Jhirka.

The inauguration and foundation stone of development projects across the state have been laid six times through digital means, due to which more than 1,100 projects worth about ₹12,500 crore were gifted to the state.

The CM said that Nuh district’s biggest project is the Rainiwell-based drinking water scheme, benefiting the people of the Ferozepur Jhirka area.

Khattar also attacked the previous governments for “neglecting” Nuh district claiming that they hardly did anything for the development of the district.

Khattar also accused the previous governments of failure to check corruption and promoting nepotism, adding that the present government has ended these evils.

The chief minister said farmers should get their crops registered on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal, for which they could get compensation for their damage or could sell it in mandis of the state on minimum support price.