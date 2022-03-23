Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar, Dushyant disagree over sports jobs quota
chandigarh news

Khattar, Dushyant disagree over sports jobs quota

Even as Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said medal-winning sportspersons will get government jobs as per the sports policy of the state government and no jobs will be given only on the basis of gradation certificates for mere participation in sports tournaments, his deputy, Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday announced that the state government will soon restore the 3% quota for sportspersons in group A, B and C government jobs
While Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had said no jobs will be given only on the basis of gradation certificates for mere participation in sports tournaments, Dushyant Chautala said the state will soon restore 3% quota for sportspersons in group A, B and C government jobs.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 10:14 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Speaking at Uchana Kalan, Dushyant said the government is committed to promoting sports culture in Haryana. He said he has no information about any notification issued regarding withdrawal of sports quota jobs for participating sportspersons on the basis of sports gradation certificates. He said reservation will be restored in the coming days in interest of the sportspersons.

Responding to a question on Tuesday, Khattar had said that players who bring medals under sportsperson quota will continue to get A, B, C and D category jobs as before. However, he had clarified that under the ‘Padak Lao Pad Pao’ scheme, the number of medal winners is less while the number of players participating in the competitions remains high.

Earlier, government jobs were given on the basis of wrong graduation certificates and cases are now coming to light. Sources said while there was no reservation for A and B category jobs for participating sportspersons having a sports-gradation certificate, the chief minister has decided to do away with 3% reservation in C category jobs. The 10% reservation given in group D jobs will contniue.

Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh had told the assembly last year that the state government has framed the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Group A, B and C) Service Rules 2021 by repealing the Haryana Outstanding Sportspersons (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2018 after the approval of the cabinet on February 10, 2021.

As per these rules, an outstanding sportsperson (OSP) cadre has been created for promotion of sports.

Outstanding sportsperson will be appointed in Group-A, B and C services depending on the level of their achievement in national and international tournaments under the new rules in the sports and youth affairs department. They will be liable to serve in centres of excellence, academies, sports complexes established in the state.

