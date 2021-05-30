Khattar hits out at Hooda for not appealing to farmers to call off stir amid Covid crisis

Stating that the farmers’ agitation was one of the reasons behind the spread of Covid-19 in villages, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday hit out at former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for not appealing to farmers to suspend the stir in view of the prevailing situation.

Addressing a press conference through the virtual mode, the CM said the movement of those connected with the agitation to and from dharna sites had led to the spread of the infection in villages, some of which have seen “more deaths than the average” number. He said that though Hooda is seeking an all-party meeting on Covid, not once had he appealed to farmers to suspend their stir.

Referring to Hooda’s open letter to the people of Haryana, Khattar asked why could he not make a similar appeal to farmers. “Can the dangers posed by Covid be ignored,” he asked.

The CM Khattar said in the letter written to him by Hooda, it was apparent that his attitude was only to criticise the state government’s handling of the situation rather than extending cooperation. “I thought his letter did not deserve even a reply, I just ignored it. He wants to do politics more rather than extend cooperation,” said Khattar, hitting out at the Congress leader.