Khattar in Delhi, meets Union railways and environment ministers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state government has proposed to the central government to develop a regional rapid transit system rail route to facilitate connectivity from Hisar airport to Delhi airport.

Khattar met Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister of environment, forest and climate change Bhupender Yadav in Delhi on Monday.

During this meeting, detailed discussions were held to speed up different projects in Haryana.

Khattar said 10 new railway stations will be built on the eastern dedicated freight corridor and the western dedicated freight corridor passing through Haryana. Possibilities of exploring industrial sector around these stations will also be considered, Khattar said, while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

The Union railways minister said Khattar has assured to redress the issues in a time-bound manner.

Khattar said he held detailed discussions with Union minister Bhupender Yadav regarding de-silting of the Najafgarh drain.