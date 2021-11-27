Khattar inaugurates 4 development projects worth 40 cr in Rewari

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday addressed his first rally in Rewari’s Bawal after the Union cabinet decided to repeal three farm laws during the upcoming Parliament session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar said the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be laid in Rewari district.

“All formalities related to construction of AIIMS have been completed. We have also decided to fulfil the pending demand to establish a labour court in Rewari,” the CM added.

He also inaugurated four development projects worth about ₹40 crore and laid the foundation stone for 14 projects to be completed at an estimated cost of ₹112 crore.

“Our democracy, governance and the federal structure works only because of the Constitution. During the last seven years, development works worth about ₹2,250 crore have been done in the Bawal assembly constituency,” Khattar said.

“At the same time, about ₹7,000 crore was spent on development projects in Rewari district during this period. To bring in developmental reforms in southern Haryana, including Rewari, the present government has worked on the mantra of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’,” the CM added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Ensure transparency in recruitments’

Addressing the Pragati rally at Bawal in Rewari, Khattar said his government has ensured transparency in government jobs and recruitments are done on merit basis.

“During the tenure of the previous governments, interests of the youth were being neglected. The court had to intervene with regard to recruitments during the previous governments and many recruitments were cancelled. However, not a single recruitment was cancelled during our government,” he said.

“Whenever there was a complaint of a paper leak, the state government had cancelled examinations. During the tenure of the present government, 48 people have been arrested for violating the sanctity of recruitments. Our vision is clear regarding making recruitments on merit, violators will not be spared at any cost,” the CM added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar invites PM Modi to Gita Mahotsav

CHANDIGARH Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met PM Modi in Delhi and apprised him of the latest welfare schemes in state. Khattar said he invited Modi for the International Gita Mahotsav to be held in December. Expressing gratitude to the PM for appreciating the welfare schemes of Haryana government, Khattar said during the meeting, there was also a discussion with the PM about the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. He said the subject of orbital rail corridor was also placed before the PM. The PM also enquired about pollution and farmers’ agitation.