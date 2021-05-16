Khattar inaugurates 500-bedded Covid centres in Panipat, Hisar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated two 500-bedded Covid centres — Guru Teg Bahadur Sanjeevani Hospital in Bal Jatan village near Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat refinery and Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjeevani Covid Hospital in Hisar — on Sunday

Set up in around 20 days at a cost of around ₹28 crore with the help of the DRDO and the PWD department, the hospital in Panipat will have around 325 staff members, including doctors, paramedics.

The hospital in Hisar was set up by the Haryana State Road and Bridge Development Corporation (HSRBDC) in 18 days at a cost of around ₹28.79 crore in the school building owned by the Jindal family. The hospital became functional two days before the May 18 deadline. The newly setup hospital will have 30 medical officers and MBBS interns, 43 pharmacists, 16 regular doctors, 27 staff nurses, 48 intern staff nurses. The hospital has been divided into four blocks and all the 500 beds are equipped with oxygen supply. The oxygen will be supplied from the Jindal steel unit.

Speaking at Panipat, the CM said, “The second wave has reached its peak five times faster than the first wave. With the setting up of two hospitals in Hisar and Panipat, the strength of hospital beds in the state has reached 19,500.”

On the black fungus disease, he said,”Sixty cases have been reported in the state and four centres have been set up to treat the fungal disease one each in Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Gurugram.”

Haryana health minister Anil Vij said the state government was in touch with the Centre for increasing Haryana’s quota of oxygen supply. “We will require more oxygen to increase the strength of oxygen beds,” he said.

Union Minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan said around 13,000MT of liquid medical oxygen was being imported from countries such as Qatar, Oman, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The Panipat refinery has increased its oxygen generation capacity to 280 MT. The centre has also imported 200 cryogenic tankers. Free Covid jabs will be provided to all residents of Bal Jattan village and officials of IOC’s Panipat refinery,” he said.

