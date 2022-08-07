Khattar inaugurates driving training and research institute in Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Karnal.

The chief minister announced that eight more such driving institutes will be set up in the state soon.

Spread over 9.25 acres, the IDTR has been established at a cost of ₹34 crore, which was spent by the Honda Company. It will provide training to drive light and heavy motor vehicles to 350 youth every day.

“These training institutes will produce good drivers and road accidents will substantially lower down,” the chief minister said, adding that the right knowledge of road safety and traffic rules is the need of the hour.

Expressing gratitude to the vehicle manufacturer Honda for the cooperation in the training centre, the chief minister said that this driving training institute being started with the help of Honda company will surely contribute significantly in this direction.

He said that three such driving institutes are already operational in the state and eight more IDTR centres will also be established in Haryana and the land for the same had already been identified.

The CM further said that Haryana is at the 13th position in road accidents in the country as about 5 lakh road accidents take place in India every year in the country, which leads to about 1.5 lakh deaths.

He said that the government aims to reduce the accident percentage by 50 percent in the state.

It is pertinent to mention here that chief minister laid the foundation stone of this institute in 2018.

Atsushi Ogata, chairman, Honda India Foundation said, “The inauguration of this driving training and research institute in Karnal marks yet another step towards transforming citizens into responsible drivers and riders.”

Earlier the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 21 development projects worth ₹109 crore, which also included the building of Zila Parishad built worth ₹36 crore.

