Khattar seeks investors for Gurugram’s Global City project in Dubai

: Seeking investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its Global City and Logistics Hub project in Gurugram, a high-level delegation led by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday held a roundtable conference of real estate developers in Dubai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The roundtable was conducted to understand and consider the valuable inputs and seek interest of real estate developers prior to the official launch of the project, an official spokesperson said here. Similar conferences were conducted in the past at Gurugram and Mumbai with Indian stakeholders.

The Global City project is being developed by Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), aimed at redefining the concept of urban development.

The spokesperson said that the project will showcase what cities of the future shall look like through its sustainability-focused future-oriented infrastructure planning and design.

The chief minister in his address said the state government wanted to develop the project as the central business district of Gurugram with an intensive focus on modern technology fields, future-oriented industries, low carbon green infrastructure and ease of living.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through the creation of this unique, modern urban ecosystem that would act as a fulcrum for new technology and innovation industries, Khattar said this would position Gurugram on the global map.

Khattar said that the project is a mixed land use project envisioned to be developed on about 1,080 acres in the heart of Gurugram’s upcoming residential and commercial hub in sectors 36-B, 37-A and 37-B and along the eight lane under construction Dwarka Expressway.

The real estate developers who attended the conference included Sobha Realty, Nakheel, Emaar, Lulu Group, DP World, Sharaf Group, Ellington Properties, Dubai Investments, Gulf Islamic Investments, Al-Marjan, Al-Hamra, Tabreed, Danube Properties, Dalands Properties and Tabreed. ENDS