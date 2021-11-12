Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khattar sets two-month target to vaccinate all eligible people

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday set the target of achieving 100% vaccination in two months, saying the administration of vaccination to all citizens of the state should be done on a war footing to ward off the chances of third Covid-19 wave
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally reviewing the vaccination campaign. (HT File)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Khattar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally reviewing the vaccination campaign. Directing the officials to remain alert, he said 100% target of vaccination should be achieved in Haryana by completing the second phase in two months.

Reviewing the ongoing vaccination campaign in Haryana with the DCs through video conferencing, the CM said in the fairs being organised in districts under Mahamari alert - Surakshit Haryana, only those who have vaccination certificate should be allowed to come.

He said arrangements should also be made to vaccinate people by setting up camps on the spot at the places having a gathering of more than 500 people. He said sufficient quantity of Covid-19 vaccine is available in state.

The CM directed that all citizens should be fully vaccinated under the ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ campaign and said the first dose of vaccination should be administered to all by December 31.

For this, he directed for constitution of additional teams and ensuring supply of other necessary resources.

