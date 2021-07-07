Khattar takes feedback from BJP MLAs, workers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar on Wednesday held brainstorming sessions with the party legislators, district Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presidents and presidents of frontal organisations of BJP.

The objective of the meeting was to take feedback from party MLAs and activists about the prevailing public mood, Khattar apprised the MLAs about the BJP-JJP coalition government’s achievements during the first 600 days of the second term in power.

The CM asked the party lawmakers and district presidents to inform the public about the welfare schemes of the state government.

The MLAs and all district presidents were physically present in the meeting, and MPs and state-level BJP office-bearers through virtual medium.

Khattar said the state government has been making every effort to formulate schemes beneficial to a large number of people. He said during the Covid-19 pandemic, the government and party’s frontal organisations worked in tandem to provide relief to the common people.

Khattar and Dhankhar also launched a website www.bjpharyanavolunteers.in.