Khattar to learn Japanese, takes admission in Kurukshetra University
chandigarh news

Khattar to learn Japanese, takes admission in Kurukshetra University

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has become the first student to take admission in a three-month online basic certificate course in Japanese culture and language at the Kurukshetra University
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (HT File)
Published on Nov 26, 2021 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has become the first student to take admission in a three-month online basic certificate course in Japanese culture and language at the Kurukshetra University.

As per a statement released by the university, the CM had recently taken admission and said there is no age limit to learn and one should keep improving their skills and knowledge.

Khattar said he has a passion for learning foreign languages and has thus enrolled for the course.

Kurukshetra University vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva congratulated the CM on becoming the first student of the course.

Dean faculty of arts and languages and chairperson, department of foreign languages Prof Brajesh Sawhney said this basic certificate course will cover Japanese history, life values, basics of Japanese writing and pronunciation, vocabulary, basic greetings used in daily life and business meetings.

He said the course has been designed according to the New Education Policy, 2020. The online program is tailored specifically to the needs of government representatives and higher officers in government and educational institutions so that collaborations in the field of business, economy, research and education can be established between India and Japan.

