Khattar unveils 800-crore development projects for Panchkula

In a major fillip to development projects in Panchkula district, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar laid foundation stones and announced new projects worth ₹800 crore here on Sunday while addressing a ‘Jan Vikas Rally’ at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector-3.

Khattar announced to reserve an amount of ₹175 crore for two projects under Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA), ₹100 for education recreation centre at Chandimandir and ₹75 crore for the construction of the state’s first international centre for

art, culture and innovation. Apart from this, the authority will also build multi-level parkings in different parts of the city under public-private partnership mode.

The CM also announced construction of ITI Barwala at a cost of ₹16 crore, new fire stations in Pinjore, Barwala and MDC Sector 5 and ₹151 crore for high-rise fire extinguishers, bridge over Tangri river.

He also announced ₹35 crore for shifting and construction of Kalka civil hospital to a new place in Tipra, 25-bed public health centre in Doonaratan area, lighting shed and night food booth in Pinjore vegetable market and ₹25 lakh for bus stand in Pinjore, ₹50 crore for retaining wall along Ghaggar river in front of PWD Rest House Kalka from Old Shimla Road to Rambagh Road. A medical college would be opened in Panchkula.

The CM said that in view of all the demands put forth by Panchkula MLA Gyanchand Gupta, mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and former Kalka MLA Latika Sharma, for the year 2022-23, the state would give ₹45 crore for the rural areas and ₹118 crore for urban areas.

On this occasion, the CM unveiled the logo and booklet of Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority. Apart from this, the CM also released a book on development in the last seven years and also unveiled the documentary ‘7 years of service and dedication’ in Panchkula.

Khattar said, “A Film City is being constructed on 60 acres at HMT Pinjore. Apart from this, on the lines of AIIMS located in Delhi, AYUSH AIIMS is being built near Mata Mansa Mansa Devi. Panchkarma centre is being set up on the lines of Delhi and Kerala at Nature Camp Thapli near here. Similarly, industrial estate is being developed by HSIIDC in Barwala to develop Panchkula from an industrial point of view.”

In June, Tau Devi Lal stadium is set to host the ‘Khelo India’ event in which more than 14,000 players are expected to participate.