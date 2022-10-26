Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: Preparations afoot for closing ceremony in Ludhiana

To mark the closing ceremony of Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan at Guru Nanak Stadium here, preparations are afoot in the city to host a mega event in the first week of November with chief minister Bhagwant Mann as the chief guest. Punjab cabinet minister for sports and youth services Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will also be present at the event.

District sports and education department has already started the preparations in full swing. According to the officials, the department is putting in all efforts to arrange logistics for hosting the closing ceremony of Punjab Khed Mela where players who won medals in the state-level championship will be awarded cash prizes.

Players of 30 games held at the state-level for the U-14, U-17, U-21 and 21-40 category will receive ₹10,000 for the first position, ₹7,000 for the second and ₹5,000 for the third position, along with certificates, while players who won medals in the national-level games held in Gujarat will also be felicitated.

District sports officer Ravinder Singh said, “We are yet to receive any written intimation from the department regarding the dates, but we have started the preparations.”

Rehearsals have started at Guru Nanak Stadium as a number of cultural events and performances will be staged by students of various colleges and schools on the occasion.

The state-level matches of 30 games were held in nine districts of Punjab and handball, softball, judo and basketball matches had concluded in Ludhiana on October 22.