Khelo India games: Football trials for Punjab team conclude

The final football trials for the selection of the Punjab team that will take part in the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games concluded on Monday at Guru Nanak Stadium
Players in action at Guru Nanak Stadium during trials for the state football team that will participate in Fourth Khelo India Youth Games . (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 11:16 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The final football trials for the selection of the state team that will take part in the fourth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games concluded on Monday at Guru Nanak Stadium.

A total of 96 players participated in the final trials, out of which 22 players were shortlisted by the district sports department, Ludhiana.

The Ludhiana sports department had on Saturday hosted the trials for the girls’ and boys’ teams of kabaddi and basketball and boys’ state teams for football and handball, in which 896 athletes had participated. As many as 421 boys had participated initially.

The Khelo India Games will be held from February 5 to 14, 2022, in Panchkula, Haryana.

Meanwhile, the local sports department on Monday sent the lists of the selected players in all four sports disciplines to the sports director Punjab.

