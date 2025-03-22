Khelo India Para Games: Chandigarh-based physiotherapist appointed as medical classifier for para shooters

City-based physiotherapist and international medical classier Dr Guranchal Pawar has been designated as medical classifier for the shooting contingent, which will be competing in the 2nd edition of Khelo India Para Games which got underway on Friday in New Delhi. The 33-year-old has been appointed by Paralympic Committee of India. She is one of the two medical classifiers assigned for the shooters. Dr Guranchal Pawar, 33, has also been a part of zonal and national para shooting competition 2023, 36th ISAS shooting competition, Germany, in 2024 and WSPS World Cup, New Delhi, 2024 as physiotherapist for shooting team. (HT Photo)

Medical classification is done for every para-athlete to check their eligibility for their respective sport.

Some of India’s top Paralympians will be in action in the eight-day event. The games will see participation from more than 1,300 para-athletes in six disciplines -- para athletics, para archery, para powerlifting, para-badminton, para table tennis and para shooting.

The games will be played across three venues – Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, IG Stadium and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range – till March 27.

After Khelo India para games stint, she is also going to be a part of 37th ISAS 2025 International Shooting Competition in Germany.