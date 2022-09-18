Khushwant Singh Lit Fest on the Climate of Change

As the nation commemorates 75 years of Independence, the Khushwant Singh Lit Fest in Kasauli is back post the pandemic with a vision to reflect on, “Can our ancient, unchanging land be the catalyst for this year’s Climate of Change?”

The fest to be held at Kasauli Club from October 14 to 16 will dive deep into the subject. “It’s going to be a Green KSLF this time, with minimal waste generation and carbon footprint,” a release said on Saturday.

Do we have a vision of where we want to be in 100 years? What transformation can get us there? Can we take stock of where we are today and how we’ve changed over these years? Have we used our freedom wisely? Or have we frittered away opportunities in natural wealth, human resources, creativity, scientific mindsets, and other soft power? These will be some of the posers addressed at the meet.

“Our keynote speaker Amitav Ghosh does not expect Mumbai to survive for another 30 years, not beyond 2050!” the release said, adding that other speakers include Booker Prize winner Geetanjali Shree, Rajmohan Gandhi, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Tusshar Kapoor, Sathya Saran, Mahua Moitra, Pavan Varma, Usha Uthup, Muzaffar Ali and Mallika Sarabhai.

