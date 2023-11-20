Kidnapped Ludhiana businessman’s stolen car spotted near Rupnagar

Three days after the kidnapping of city-based hosiery owner Sambhav Jain by a gang of miscreants, police found the footage showing his Kia Seltos Car in Rupnagar.

The kidnapped Ludhiana businessman’s stolen car was spotted near Rupnagar. (HT File)

Probe officials suspect that the miscreants fled to Himachal Pradesh after shooting the victim in the foot over the failed extortion in his car and a team has been sent to the state to investigate the case.

Teams, meanwhile, continue to scan more footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at all toll barriers and major roads to trace the miscreants. Earlier, the police had narrowed down the miscreants’ location to Sahnewal.

The victim, Sambhav Jain, had earlier told police that the miscreants had information about his family members. The accused allegedly told him that they knew what school his children went to and where his in-laws reside. He had at the time shared suspicion over a former employee or an acquaintance having passed the information to the miscreants.

Miscreants had kidnapped Sambhav Jain in his Kia Seltos Car on November 17 minutes after he left his factory.

The miscreants shot him in his leg and kept after the extortion plan did not materialise. Worried of being chased by the police, they dropped him near the Vishwakarma Chowk and drove away with his car.

A first information report (FIR) had earlier been registered against the unidentified accused at the Basti Jodhewal police station.

Sukhbir Badal blasts AAP govt over law-and-order situation

Former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, meanwhile, criticised the Aam Aadmi Party’s state government over the repeated attacks on businessmen and industrialists in the state, saying it would push industries to move to other states.

Badal visited the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where Sambhav Jain is undergoing treatment.

