Kidnapping of ragpickers’ son: Accused had left Ludhiana before cops could initiate probe

Police are struggling to find leads in the kidnapping of a ragpicker’s infant son, and scanning of CCTV footage has revealed that the accused had left the city before the police could reach the spot and initiate an investigation.

Upon scanning around 300 CCTV cameras installed, the police found that the car, in which the accused had kidnapped the infant, was seen on the national highway moving towards Jalandhar, and have sough assistance from their counterparts in Phillaur, Jalandhar and Kapurthala.

The kidnappers’ car was last seen moving towards Bahadur ke before disappearing from the coverage of CCTVs. The police have already asked the Regional Transport Authority to provide details of owners of all Alto cars registered as taxis to trace the accused.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north) Dharmpal Juneja said the police will not leave any stone unturned to trace the accused and ensure the recovery of the infant.

A car-borne woman and her male aide had kidnapped a ragpicker’s four-month-old son from the Grain Market near Jalandhar Bypass on Friday night. The accused had approached the family on the pretext of donating woollens and food for the children. An FIR was lodged against unidentified accused at the Salem Tabri police station.