Killing of Shiv Sena leader: Collapse of law and order in Punjab, says Sukhbir Badal

Terming the killing of Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar as another reminder that there is “no such thing as a government” in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said his party has always stood for peace and communal harmony and that remained the top priority of Parkash Singh Badal-led governments since 1997.

“There is an absolute collapse of will to govern, maintain peace, law and order and to ensure safety/security of life and property of people. Violence in any form is highly condemnable. Those in charge of running the state must not take peace and communal harmony in Punjab for granted,” said Sukhbir in a statement.

“I appeal to the people and all political parties to join hands for a united initiative to save Punjab from any conspiracy to set the state ablaze,” he said.