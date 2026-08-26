Kin of 17-year-old killed in Patiala road mishap gets 19 lakh relief

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, has awarded ₹19 lakh compensation to the family of a 17-year-old boy who died in a road accident in Patiala district in April 2025, holding the motorcycle rider responsible for the accident.

The tribunal relied on Sukhwinder’s testimony, police records, the mechanical inspection reports of both motorcycles and the chargesheet filed against Robin. (HT Photo for representation)

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Presiding officer Atul Kasana passed the award, directing Robin, the driver and registered owner of the motorcycle, and United India Insurance Company Limited, which had insured the vehicle, to jointly and severally pay the compensation with 7.5% annual interest from the date of filing of the claim petition until realisation.

The tribunal was hearing a claim petition filed by Sona, Sukhwinder and Himal, the mother, father and sister of deceased Vinney, who had sought ₹80 lakh compensation.

The accident occurred on April 20, 2025, around 8.15pm on Ghanaur-Chaura road near the turn from Jogipur village towards Siel. Vinney was travelling as a pillion rider on a Splendor Plus motorcycle driven by his friend Karanveer Singh. His father, Sukhwinder, was following them on another motorcycle.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the tribunal, Robin, riding a Splendor Pro bearing registration number HR-75-3513, approached from behind at high speed and hit Vinney and Karanveer’s motorcycle while overtaking. The motorcycle then struck a plum tree. Vinney suffered injuries and died during treatment at Rajendra Hospital, Patiala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the tribunal, Robin, riding a Splendor Pro bearing registration number HR-75-3513, approached from behind at high speed and hit Vinney and Karanveer’s motorcycle while overtaking. The motorcycle then struck a plum tree. Vinney suffered injuries and died during treatment at Rajendra Hospital, Patiala. {{/usCountry}}

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The tribunal relied on Sukhwinder’s testimony, police records, the mechanical inspection reports of both motorcycles and the chargesheet filed against Robin. The investigating officer had told the tribunal that police arrested Robin on May 14, 2025, and that he was facing trial in the criminal case.

While calculating the compensation, the tribunal assessed Vinney’s monthly income at ₹11,389 as an unskilled worker and added 40% towards future prospects, taking the monthly income to ₹15,944. After deducting 50% towards personal expenses, the tribunal applied a multiplier of 18 and calculated ₹17,21,952 towards loss of dependency.

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It awarded ₹1,45,200 towards loss of consortium to the three claimants, ₹18,150 towards loss of estate and ₹18,150 towards funeral expenses, taking the total compensation to ₹19,03,452. The tribunal apportioned the amount with 60% to the mother, 20% to father and 20% to sister.

It also rejected the insurer’s contention regarding the validity of Robin’s driving licence and registration of the motorcycle, finding no evidence of a breach of the insurance policy. The insurer was therefore held liable to indemnify the vehicle owner.