Kin of Panchkula factory fire victims await bodies

More than 24 hours have passed, but the family of three factory workers, who died in a massive fire that broke out at a three-storeyed furniture factory in the Industrial Area, Phase 2, Panchkula, on Tuesday, are still awaiting the body of their loved ones till late at night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The three workers of the West Wood furniture factory, who succumbed to burn injuries, have been identified as Mamta, 45; Sonali Devi, 30; and Avdesh Kumar, 20. Another worker whose condition is critical was shifted to the PGIMER on Wednesday.

While the authorities pointed to suspected fire-safety violations at the unit, the owner blamed the deaths on the delay in the fire department’s response.

Also read: Factory owner booked for negligence that led to three deaths

Among this blame game, it’s the poor families who have been left to suffer. First, they lost their family members and now they had to wait an entire day to get the bodies.

At 9 pm, which is over 30 hours after the death of her mother, a teenage girl dressed in school uniform was seen sitting in a pitch-dark area outside the police post. “Please give me my mother’s body. I have to take her to our native village for the cremation,” pleaded Neha, who hasn’t eaten anything since morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonali Devi, who has left behind two children and a husband, was working in the factory for over 2 years. On the day of the fire incident, she was cleaning the furniture.

Her father Sat Narayan said: “We are running from the pillar to post since morning. In the hospital, they ask us to get some documents from the police. Here the police are not giving us anything in writing. I only want my wife’s body and if someone can arrange a van so that I can take the body to the village.”

Inderjeet Rana, the husband of deceased Mamta, said: “I am a diabetic patient and remain unwell. I have lost my wife and we are being harassed since 6 am. No one is listening to us. They have not registered any case yet. I want nothing but the body of my wife.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Till late in the evening, no FIR was registered despite action being sought by some family members.

In-charge of the Sector 19 police post, Panchkula, Ram Malik said: “There is no unanimity in the statement of three families. One wants action, whereas another wants to compromise. No one is giving anything in writing. How can we register a case?”

The FIR was finally registered around 9 pm.