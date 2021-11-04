Fire at Panchkula factory: Owner booked for negligence

A day after three workers died in a blaze at a furniture factory in Panchkula, police on Wednesday booked its owner for negligence.

The case was registered against the West Wood owner under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. Conviction under Section 304A can lead to imprisonment up to two years.

The FIR was registered around 9pm, more than 30 hours after fire broke out at the three-storeyed factory at the Industrial Area, Phase 2, Panchkula.

Ram Malik, in-charge of the police post, said the FIR was delayed as police were awaiting statements from the victims’ families, who were “reluctant”.

Three workers identified as Mamta, 45, Sonali Devi, 30, and Avdesh Kumar, 20, had died on Tuesday while another worker suffered severe burn injuries. He was referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in a critical condition on Wednesday.

Mamta’s husband, Rana, stated in the police complaint that there were no fire-safety arrangements, such as exit signs, in the building, due to which her wife got trapped and died.

After the fire, West Wood owner Arjun Kakkar had alleged that the fire brigade was at least an hour late in reaching the spot, which led to the death of three workers. Claiming that the factory had all fire-fighting equipment and facilities in place, he had said that it was not enough to control the massive blaze and a call was made to the emergency number 112 promptly.

DC marks inquiry

Meanwhile, Panchkula deputy commissioner Vinay Partap Singh said that a magisterial inquiry has been marked into the fire incident.

Panchkula subdivisional magistrate will conduct the inquiry to look into the cause behind the blaze, the status of fire-safety no-objection certificate (NOC) and fire-fighting equipment in place at the unit.

The official has been given two weeks to submit the report.

Families get relief

The Haryana government has announced ₹2 lakh compensation for families of the three workers killed in the fire. The injured worker will get ₹50,000.

Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta made this announcement on Wednesday. He said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has given the relevant orders.

The fire started from the first floor of the factory around 12:30pm on Tuesday and spread to the second floor. While other workers managed to escape, four were trapped. Rescue workers removed one dead body and evacuated three injured persons. However, by the evening, two of the three had succumbed to their burn injuries.