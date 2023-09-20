Kin term Nijjar’s killing a ‘conspiracy’

Jalandhar: Relatives of Canada-based terrorist and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s at his native village Bhar Singh Pura, situated 60 km from Jalandhar in Phillaur sub-division, have dubbed his murder as a part of “conspiracy”.

Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar's house at village Bhar Singh Pura, situated 60 km from Jalandhar in Phillaur sub-division.

“Though we are not aware of what the Canadian PM said but we believed from the day one of my nephew’s murder that Indian agencies were behind it. The Union government is spreading lies about Hardeep’s ties with Khalistan and now the government of India can only clear its stance after Trudeau’s direct allegations,” said 79-year-old Himmat Singh, Hardeep’s paternal uncle.

He added that since 1992, Hardeep, a school dropout, has not visited India.

Nijjar’s house situated on the outskirts of the village wore a deserted look with a notice from National Investigation Agency (NIA) pasted on the main gate summoning him to appear in 2021 UAPA case on September 11, 2023. The NIA is investigating a murder case registered against him on October 8, 2021.

Himmat, who looks after Hardeep’s old house situated in the agricultural fields, said it was poverty and financial constraints, which forced him to migrate to England in 1992 before going to Canada in 1996. He was studying in Class 8 in the village government school before his migration to foreign shores.

Villagers said that they still remembered Hardeep assisting his father Piara Singh in collecting milk from several households in the village and then went to sell the same in Ludhiana.

“In the past five years, the teams of the NIA and Punjab Police have conducted multiple raids at his house and questioned him his uncle Himmat and other villagers, but they have not received any credible information,” a villager, Gurmukh Singh, said.

He added that even his parents, who moved to Canada, have not visited the village since 2019 as his father Piara Singh was declared a proclaimed offender in case registered after his fight with the neighbours.

