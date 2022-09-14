Blue blood and a green thumb, remembering a young prince
The now-reigning British monarch, King Charles III visited Dr Uppal Museum of water and power resources on PAU campus and getting acquainted with the local crop varieties, geography and farming industry
A committed environmentalist with a particularly keen interest in tree plantation and tackling global warming, that is how Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor (V-C) Satbir Singh Gosal remembers King Charles III of Britain — a young prince still at the time of his visit to the varsity back in 1977.
The now-reigning monarch, who took over the title after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, spent time at the varsity — was visiting the Dr Uppal Museum of water and power resources on campus and getting acquainted with the local crop varieties, geography and the region’s farming industry.
“During his visit in 1977, King Charles III, who was the then Prince of Britain, was apprised of different crop varieties, soil and water resources, and dairy farming,” Gosal said, recalling his interactions with industry experts.
Gosal, during a recent interaction with mediapersons, said the then Prince took active interest in the varsity’s research into improving soil health and watched the demonstration of the region’s water resource management.
Elaborating on his interests further, Gosal said, “King Charles III also showed a keen interest in tree plantation and organic farming as a way to combat climate change.”
Notably, King Charles III has been vocal in his criticism of genetically modified food over the years.
The varsity V-C said Charles III has continued his association with PAU in the four decades since. Former V-C Kirpal Singh Aulakh was another varsity official who remembers the 1997 meeting fondly.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
