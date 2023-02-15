Kingpin of gang involved in Mohali carjackings nabbed

Almost three months after the Mohali Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) nabbed three members of a gang from Fazilka allegedly involved in three gunpoint carjackings in Mohali, the CIA have now nabbed the kingpin and recovered three .32 bore pistols, one .315 bore country-made pistol along with 15 live cartridges.

The accused identified as Arvind Sodhi (20) of Telu Arian village, Guru Har Sahai, Ferozepur, was arrested from Bhagat Ghat, Kharar, on Monday after a long chase.

DSP, investigation, Gursher Singh Sandhu said the accused hailed from a family of farmers and was pursuing his second year of graduation in Guru Har Sahai before he was booked in an assault and firing case in November last year in Fazilka.

Earlier, the police arrested his accomplices identified as Sukhpal Singh (23) alias Palu, Pritpal Singh (20) alias Preet, both residents of Arnivala village in Fazilka, and Waryam Singh alias Manga (24) of Dhimiyawali village of Fazilka. According to the police, all three have criminal background and several cases have been registered against them at different police stations, including those of murder and Arms Act.

The gang was allegedly involved in three car snatchings which had created panic in the city. The gang on November 24 robbed three siblings of their car near Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88. The vehicle was recovered as it was equipped with an anti-theft system.

Striking again within 20 hours, armed carjackers snatched a Panipat resident’s car in Phase 11. On December 18, the gang robbed a Chandigarh resident of his car at gunpoint near the Kumbran light point in the wee hours of Sunday and escaped towards Fatehgarh Sahib and Sirhind.

“Sodhi is the kingpin of the gang and arranged weapons for his accomplices which he got from Uttar Pradesh. He was already a proclaimed offender after the firing case in Fazilka,” said Shiv Kumar, CIA inspector.

Derived inspiration from Bollywood

Inspired by various Bollywood action thrillers, Sodhi, according to the police, used to fire at the accused or stop the car pointing the weapon at the driver.

“Sodhi told us that he saw various action movies in which gangsters used to stop the cars running after him with guns. He fired at the victims in Sector 88. He also provided hideouts to the gang after car snatchings. He himself stayed at the houses of his relatives in Ludhiana, Ferozepur and at the house of a friend in Balongi. He got the weapons with the help of his relatives residing in UP,” said a police officer.

Police said that Sodhi was nabbed following a tip-off and after tracking him for two months.

“He was planning to strike again when he was nabbed by us,” the DSP added.