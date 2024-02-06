 Kiran Choudhry missing as ‘SRK’ group’s yatra culminates at Yamunagar - Hindustan Times
Kiran Choudhry missing as ‘SRK’ group’s yatra culminates at Yamunagar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Feb 06, 2024 07:20 AM IST

he last day of the yatra started from Raipur Rani of Panchkula, reached Naraingarh of Ambala around 3 pm and ended in Bilaspur of Yamunanagar late evening, all under the Ambala Lok Sabha seat which is Selja’s stronghold

The first phase of ‘Jan Sandesh Yatra’ led by Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala and Kiran Choudhry, ended with a rally at Yamunanagar’s Bilaspur on Monday.

Congress General Secretaries Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala along with Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary during a rally at grain market in Ambala’s Naraingarh. (HT Photo)
Congress General Secretaries Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala along with Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary during a rally at grain market in Ambala’s Naraingarh. (HT Photo)

The yatra was started from Hisar on January 17. There is no schedule for the second phase of the yatra yet.

The last day of the yatra started from Raipur Rani of Panchkula, reached Naraingarh of Ambala around 3 pm and ended in Bilaspur of Yamunanagar late evening, all under the Ambala Lok Sabha seat which is Selja’s stronghold.

The seat, represented by Selja twice in the Lok Sabha, is currently vacant after the demise of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rattan Lal Kataria lastyear.

Party’s general secretaries Selja and Surjewala addressed the gathering at all the venues and launched an attack onCentral and state governments on various issues, highlighting law and order issues and problems being faced by farmers, labourers and traders across thestate.

However, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhary did not attend the yatra. She was also absent from the events in Kaithal and Kurukshetra on Sunday.

Sources said that Congress’s state in-charge Deepak Babaria, who was to attend the yatra during the last days, also gave it a miss.

MLAs Pardeep Chaudhary, Shamsher Singh Gogi, Shalley Chaudhary, Renu Bala, working presidents Suresh Matlouda, Ramkishan Gujjar and leaders Sudha Bhardwaj, Mithun Verma, Akram Khan were present.

Follow Us On