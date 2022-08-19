Kiran Choudhry to start ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra
Kiran Choudhry will launch her ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra, starting from the first week of September. During her yatra, she will hold ‘tea meetings’ with party workers across the state
Senior Congress leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry will launch her ‘khaat yatra’ from Kurukshetra, starting from the first week of September. During her yatra, the former minister will hold ‘tea meetings’ with party workers across the state and has finalised her tours for seven districts.
She attended a meeting of her loyal former MLAs and workers at her farmhouse in Delhi on August 15 where she discussed the plans to strengthen the party. Her supporters told her to run ‘parallel’ campaigns to the Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda across the state and boost the morale of her workers.
She has been at loggerheads with Hooda as many of her colleagues alleged that she had deliberately invalidated her vote in the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls from the state, resulting in the defeat of Congress general secretary Ajay Maken against the BJP-JJP-backed media baron Kartikeya Sharma.
Choudhry said she will reinvigorate the Congress by holding ‘khaat yatra’ across the state and plans for seven districts have been prepared so far.
“I had held a meeting with my supporters on August 15 and we discussed ways to strengthen the party at the grass-roots level across the state. Many of my supporters have been associated with us since Bansi Lal ji’s days and I have listened to their plans. During my yatra, I will conduct ‘chai pe charcha’ at my workers’ houses,” the former Haryana minister added.
Former Shahabad MLA Anil Dhantori, who is looking after all preparations for her first programme at Kurukshetra, said all the preparations are done and he is reaching out to party workers to make the event a success.
“The Haryana Congress is being run by one person (Hooda family). I have great respect for him but he is ignoring the workers, who were earlier associated with other Congress leaders. A few days ago, Deepender Hooda visited my constituency but he did not invite me. This is a setback to a leader, who has been contesting on the Congress ticket since the last three assembly polls. Choudhry will start her campaign to discuss the future roadmap with party workers,” he added.
A senior Congress leader and former minister, who attended Choudhry’s meeting, accused Hooda of dividing the party into factions.
“The Congress’ seats in the assembly were reduced to 30 from 67 in 2005. Under Choudhry’s leadership, we will give space to party workers, who have been sidelined by the Hooda camp. They have run a campaign to taint Choudhry’s image after Congress candidate Ajay Maken suffered a setback in the Rajya Sabha polls,” the Congress leader, who requested anonymity, added.
Earlier, Congress leader Krishan Murti Hooda had announced to contest the next assembly election from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi being represented by Hooda. He announced to start his meetings in the constituency from September.
Theft of transformers: Bajwa seeks Punjab govt’s explanation
Chandigarh : Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday demanded an explanation from the Punjab government for the theft of 12,000 transformers in 2020-21 that caused a loss of ₹52.51 crore in the five zones of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. He said it appears that after a casual reaction to the theft and registration of an FIR, no steps are taken to go to the root cause of the problem.
Section of SAD leaders to meet on Aug 20 in Sangrur
Amid the turmoil created in the Shiromani Akali Dal following the recommendations of the Jhundan panel report and the subsequent dismantling of the party's organisational structure by its president Sukhbir Singh Badal, a section of SAD leaders are expected to meet in Sangrur on August 20 to discuss the “way forward for party's betterment.” The party leaders will meet on the day after a rally fixed to mark the barsi of Sant Harchand Singh Longowal.
Three held for selling cars meant for scrap in Punjab
Fatehgarh Sahib : Punjab Police have arrested three persons, including a Mansa-based scrap dealer, for fraudulently selling scrapped cars after tampering with their chassis numbers and getting them registered as legitimate vehicles, to customers in Punjab and other states. Puneet Trading Company owner Puneet Goyal is absconding and police teams have launched a hunt to arrest him, Deputy inspector general of police, Ropar range, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.
5,000 default in payment of ₹3.50 crore water, sewerage bills in Karnal
Over 5,000 owners of commercial and residential buildings of Smart City Karnal did not pay their water supply and sewerage bills amounting to Rs 3.50 crore for the past few years, forcing the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to prepare a list of defaulters. The officials have prepared a list of the defaulting residents and notices are being issued to them for the immediate recovery of the dues.
Inmate who accused jail staff of engraving ‘gangster’ booked
Ferozepur: An inmate lodged at Ferozepur central jail, who charged security personnel on the jail premises for using a hot iron rod on hTarsem Singh'sbody and forcibly engraving word “gangster”, was booked by Ferozepur police on Wednesday late night. A native of village Mirzapur in Kapurthala district, Tarsem Singh, booked in 15 cases under attempt to murder, arms act, robbery, drugs trafficking is lodged as undertrial at central jail here.
