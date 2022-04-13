Kisan fairs in marriage palaces a waste of money: Farmer unions
: Farmer unions in Punjab have questioned the agriculture department’s move to organise farmer training camps at luxury private marriage palaces, saying that government is wasting exorbitant amount of money on these venues instead of using it for the welfare of debt-ridden farmers of the state.
In the past, ‘Kisan’ fairs were used to be held in local grain markets or farms. But after the formation of the AAP government in the state, the agriculture department has shifted the trend and started holding camps at high-profile marriage palaces.
Recently, the agriculture department organised training camps at luxury marriage palaces in various districts, including Jalandhar, Tarn Taran and Barnala.
On Tuesday, a similar camp was organised at a marriage palace in Moga but farmer unions alleged that the agriculture department did not even provide any information to farmers “due to which most were not able to attend the Kisan fair.”
However, similar functions were organised at the grain market in Ferozepur and the agriculture farm in Faridkot.
BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) state general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri said that farmers were not informed about this ‘Kisan fair’ at Moga.
“These training camps make no sense during the harvesting season as all the farmers are either busy in fields or at grain markets. While farmers are committing suicide due to loans and financial conditions, the agriculture department is spending lakhs on the venues of the camps instead of using the money for the welfare of farmers, Kokri said.
“A single day function at a luxury marriage palace cost around 1.5 to 2 lakhs and with more arrangements, the sum could be even higher in some districts, which is a total waste of money. If they want to organise these camps, they must have done it at grain markets, where farmers are already visiting for the procurement process,” he said.
Kirti Kisan Union president Nirbhai Singh Dhudhike said that farmers are debt-ridden and instead of organising high-profile fairs, the government should work on implementing recommendations given by Dr Swaminathan Commission to increase the prices of crops.
“Most of the attendees were dealers of pesticides and insecticides, so it seems the function was only held in the name of farmers,” he added.
Moga chief agriculture officer, Pritpal Singh refused to comment on organising training camps at marriage palaces. He said that the department is organising these camps for awareness of farmers across the state.
Despite repeated calls, agriculture director Dr Gurvinder Singh did not respond.
-
NMMC conducts cricket for blind as part of its Sports for All vision
Men dressed in whites braved the hot weather on Tuesday to play cricket at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, CBD Belapur. This match was no ordinary cricket match. The players involved were all blind. In a first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, a 10-over promotional cricket match was organised specially for the blind. Their coach gave them a detailed overview about the ground and the condition of the pitch.
-
PU Teachers’ Association urges V-C to clear pending promotion cases
The Panjab University Teachers Association has urged vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar to clear all the cases of promotion of teachers that are pending due to ambiguity over the term “shortly” used in clause 6.3 of the UGC regulations 2018. The teachers' body has said that they are being approached by a number of teachers, whose promotion cases have been stuck due to the pending clarification.
-
On way to exam, 15-yr-old boy shot dead in Amethi
A 15-year-old boy, a student of Class 10, was shot dead by unknown assailants when Saurabh was going to give his Board exam, in Amethi district, on Tuesday morning, police officials said. Before shooting him, his attackers also assaulted him brutally. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Saurabh Singh, alias a resident of Dharauli village, Devansh Singh, under Rasoolabad police station.
-
2 PU senators seek increase in retirement age as per UGC rules
Two members of the Panjab University senate wrote to the registrar on Tuesday requesting that the retirement age of teacher be increased from 60 to 65 as per regulations of the University Grants Commission. They requested that the process to amend regulations related to service conditions of teachers in PU calendar volume 1 (2007) be initiated to facilitate this. Presently, the retirement age for PU teachers is 60.
-
Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida
The district tobacco control cell has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located. The district consultant of DTCC, Dr Shweta Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics