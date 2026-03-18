Kisan Mela to push for crop diversification, groundwater conservation

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) will organise Kisan Mela at its Ludhiana campus on March 20 and 21, with over two lakh farmers expected to attend the event. The mela will focus on crop diversification, alternatives to the wheat-paddy cycle and the use of technology in farming, with emphasis on reducing groundwater use and improving farm returns. Workers installing tents ahead of Kisan Mela in PAU. (HT Photo)

The discussions assume significance amid continued groundwater depletion in Punjab, where nearly 80% of blocks are categorised as overexploited and water tables are declining by up to one metre annually. Experts have linked the trend to paddy cultivation, which relies on intensive groundwater extraction and contributes to an annual deficit.

At the mela, PAU will promote alternative crops for the kharif season to reduce dependence on paddy. The university will introduce crop varieties including PR 133 (rice), PBD 88 (desi cotton) and NK 7328 (maize hybrid). Farmers will also be encouraged to adopt horticulture crops such as MH 56 (muskmelon), PCDH 1 (brinjal) and Matar Ageta 8 (peas), along with fruit cultivation, including improved peach varieties and Punjab Nectarine-2.

Officials said diversification towards such crops can reduce pressure on groundwater and support farm incomes. They added that PAU has released 9,091 crop varieties so far, of which 251 have been recognised at the national level.

The mela will also feature demonstrations on farm mechanisation, including a driverless, remote-controlled tractor. Stalls showcasing machinery, seed kits and food processing technologies will provide information on integrated farming practices.

A dedicated exhibition on digital agriculture will present applications based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), robotics and data-driven farm management systems. The initiative is being led by PAU’s School of Digital Innovations for Smart Agriculture (S-DISA), with participation from 25 to 30 agri-startups. A digital agriculture park will demonstrate the use of these technologies at the field level.

An urban farming model will also be showcased, demonstrating vegetable cultivation in limited spaces such as rooftops.

Tejinder Singh Riar, additional director at PAU, said the mela is aimed at linking research with field-level adoption. “The focus is on providing farmers with options that reduce dependence on paddy and support efficient use of resources,” he said.

PAU officials said the emphasis on diversification is intended to address concerns related to groundwater use and cropping patterns, with the mela serving as a platform to facilitate adoption of alternative crops and technologies.