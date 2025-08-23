Kishtwar cloudburst: Injured woman dies at GMC Jammu, toll goes up to 65

With the death of an injured woman in Government Medical College here in Jammu on Wednesday evening, the death toll in cloudburst-hit Chishoti village has mounted to 65 said officials. The woman was critical and was kept in ICU, said medical superintendent GMC, Jammu. (File)

The deceased was identified as Rajjo Devi, 50, wife of Kuldeep Singh, of Chishoti village in Kishtwar district.

The GMC Hospital medical superintendent Dr Virendra Trisal said, “The woman was critical and was kept in ICU. On Wednesday when she was being taken to the operation theatre, she suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died.”

Dr Trisal informed that 26 others were being treated at the hospital. “We have 26 injured from Kishtwar cloudburst, who are being treated for various injuries. One of them has been kept in the ICU,” he said.

Meanwhile, a police officer in Kishtwar informed that on Friday rescuers extended the area of their search towards Chenab River.

Chishoti Nullah merges into Chenab River.

“However, no corpse was found from the debris on Friday. The missing persons’ count is now 33,” he added.

On Tuesday, the rescuers had recovered three more bodies and two body parts (arm and leg) from the debris.