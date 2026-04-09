Knee-deep water on Mohali’s Airport Road after rain leaves commuters stranded, nurseries suffer heavy losses

aarya.kumari@hindustantimes.com

Officials said that while the permanent solution is tied up in litigation, temporary measures will be taken. (HT Photo)

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Mohali The rainfall on Tuesday night led to heavy waterlogging along multiple stretches of Mohali’s Airport Road, disrupting traffic and slowing movement during peak hours. While the main carriageway remained relatively clear, the service roads running parallel to it turned into knee-deep pools of muddy water, catching commuters off guard and causing significant losses to plant nurseries along the stretch.

Just about 50 metres ahead of Cheema Boilers, the airport road was completely submerged on Wednesday morning. Motorcyclists and scooter riders entering the road from the nearby petrol pump were forced to suddenly slow down or turn back after spotting the stagnant water, only when they were already too close. With no signage or caution boards, many ended up riding straight into the flooded patch.

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{{^usCountry}} One such rider, dressed in formal clothes and on his way to work, said he had “no idea” the service lane was waterlogged. “I always take this road to avoid the traffic on the main carriageway. Today it was too late by the time I realised. The water was almost up to my knees,” he said, adding that his clothes, shoes and office bag were completely drenched. Raghuveer said the moment was “frustrating and scary”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One such rider, dressed in formal clothes and on his way to work, said he had “no idea” the service lane was waterlogged. “I always take this road to avoid the traffic on the main carriageway. Today it was too late by the time I realised. The water was almost up to my knees,” he said, adding that his clothes, shoes and office bag were completely drenched. Raghuveer said the moment was “frustrating and scary”. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Further along the road, service road near TDI, the situation was no different except worse for those whose livelihood depends on the area. A row of nurseries here suffered major damage as water flowed directly into their premises. Workers spent the morning shifting soaked saplings to higher ground, salvaging what they could and discarding plants that had already wilted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further along the road, service road near TDI, the situation was no different except worse for those whose livelihood depends on the area. A row of nurseries here suffered major damage as water flowed directly into their premises. Workers spent the morning shifting soaked saplings to higher ground, salvaging what they could and discarding plants that had already wilted. {{/usCountry}}

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Wasim, one of the nursery owners, said this was not a new problem for them. “Every time it rains, water collects here,” he said, while labourers pulled out trays of damaged plants. “We suffer losses on a regular basis. Work stops and the stock gets ruined. Whether the rain is light or heavy, water still enters the nursery.” According to him, even a brief shower is enough to flood the service lane and the nurseries. “We have raised the issue many times, but the drainage has not been fixed,” he added. Nursery workers in the area echoed the concern, saying that customers avoid the lanes after even a mild drizzle because the stretch becomes slippery and unpredictable. With footfall dropping and plant stock getting damaged, the financial hit is immediate.

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Traffic on Airport Road also slowed down due to the waterlogging, with vehicles crawling near the flooded points and causing an unusually long jam during morning office hours. Several commuters said it took them nearly twice the time to cross the area. Commuters questioned why the authorities have failed to place signage or barricades, especially when these stretches are known to flood frequently. “The irony is the main road is completely dry,” said a commuter who crossed the area in the morning. “It’s the side roads that suffer, and we are the ones who use them daily for work, shops, petrol pumps. We can’t blame rain, ” said Kulwinder, a professor. GMADA officials explained that the issue stems from the pending construction of the PR-6 road and its allied services. A court stay obtained by a developer has halted work on connecting the storm drain in this stretch, leaving the service lane without a functional outlet for rainwater. As a result, even moderate rainfall accumulates rapidly and remains stagnant.

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Officials said that while the permanent solution is tied up in litigation, temporary measures will be taken. Additional machinery and pumps, they said, will be deployed during the rainy season to prevent water from stagnating.

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