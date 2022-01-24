KNS Kang of AAP pays tribute to martyr Sarabha at his ancestral house in Ludhiana

Soldiering on with the election campaign, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Dakha candidate KNS Kang, among other leaders, paid tribute to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha by visiting his ancestral house in Sarabha village on Monday.

AAP’s Lok Sabha in-charge Amandeep Mohie and district president (rural) Harbhupinder Singh Dharour accompanied Kang and also paid tribute to BR Ambedkar at his statue installed in Mullanpur.

Kang said only AAP can fulfill the dreams of martyr and work for the betterment of the state as only they have been raising concern over health and education and want to improve the existing infrastructure.

Kang said, “Students in Delhi schools are also being educated about the teachings of BR Ambedkar, so that they can tread on path shown by him and work for the welfare of the state and country.”