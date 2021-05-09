Kotkapura firing case: Fix shorter timeframe for probe, says Bajwa

Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday demanded that the state government should pass an order to fix a shorter timeframe for the newly constituted SIT to probe the Kotkapura firing case.

“The Punjab and Haryana High court, on whose directions this SIT has been constituted, gave a timeframe of six months in its order, which means that the investigation should be concluded before that. There is no restriction on the state government to fix a timeframe of less than six months i.e. one month,” Bajwa said in a statement.

The senior Congress leader said the new SIT chief and its members should be relieved of their present postings so they can focus on the Kotkapura case.

“All these officers are posted in different districts and therefore, an expeditious investigation is not possible. They would also be neglecting their duties pertaining to their present postings. Hence, these officers should be transferred out from their present postings temporarily and be posted at Faridkot only as members of the SIT to expeditiously probe the case,” said Bajwa.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday demanded that the state government should pass an order to fix a shorter timeframe for the newly constituted SIT to probe the Kotkapura firing case. “The Punjab and Haryana High court, on whose directions this SIT has been constituted, gave a timeframe of six months in its order, which means that the investigation should be concluded before that. There is no restriction on the state government to fix a timeframe of less than six months i.e. one month,” Bajwa said in a statement. The senior Congress leader said the new SIT chief and its members should be relieved of their present postings so they can focus on the Kotkapura case. “All these officers are posted in different districts and therefore, an expeditious investigation is not possible. They would also be neglecting their duties pertaining to their present postings. Hence, these officers should be transferred out from their present postings temporarily and be posted at Faridkot only as members of the SIT to expeditiously probe the case,” said Bajwa.