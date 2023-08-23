Kotkapura firing case: HC reserves order on anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, ex-DGP Saini

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday reserved its order on anticipatory bail pleas of Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal and former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo)

The judgment was reserved on similar pleas from former inspector general of police (IGP) Parmraj Singh Umranangal, former Faridkot range deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Amar Singh Chahal and former senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma. All of them were granted interim protection from arrest in March by the high court.

After hearing arguments from all petitioners and Punjab Police, the pleas were reserved for final orders by the bench of justice Anoop Chitkara.

In February, additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav-led special investigation team (SIT) filed a chargesheet in the police firing case, naming Sukhbir, who held the home portfolio during the SAD-BJP regime then, and former DGP Saini, among other accused. Following this, they had moved the high court.

Two protesters were killed allegedly in the police firing at Behbal Kalan in the aftermath of incidents of sacrilege reported at Bargari and Burj Jawahar Singh Wala in 2015. In the firing incidents reported at Kotkapura, protesters suffered injuries.