Kotkapura firing: SIT seeks permission to conduct lie detector test on Saini, Umranangal

The Punjab Police’s newly formed special investigation team (SIT), probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing case, moved a court seeking permission to conduct narco, lie-detector tests and brain mapping on former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini, suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal and then Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma.

The SIT led by additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav filed an application in the court of chief judicial magistrate on Friday, seeking permission to conduct narco analysis, polygraph and brain electrical activation profile (BEAP) of Saini, Umranangal and Sharma. The court has issued notice to the accused.

The SIT questioned Saini for at least four hours at Chandigarh on Monday. Later, Umranangal and Sharma were also questioned.

Officials privy to the development said they were asked about the sequence of events leading to the firing, besides who gave the orders to open fire at the mob that was protesting a series of sacrilege incidents. “However, all three evaded queries posed by the team. Hopefully, narco test will help getting a lead,” said a police official.

According to rule, the accused has to give his consent to narco, polygraph and BEAP test before the court after which the SIT can go ahead. If the accused says no to the test, the SIT can’t conduct it.

An official said seeking narco test is a tactical move on the part of the investigating team. “If the accused refuse to undergo the test, suspicion will grow further against them. If the test proves to be successful, it will be easy for the SIT to nail the accused,” he said.

The SIT also recorded statements of two civilians, who were injured in the Kotkapura firing incident, on Friday at the Faridkot camp office. Two cops, including then Kotkapura head constable and another cop, who was in-charge of wireless transmission in the area also appeared before the investigation team.