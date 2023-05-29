K-pop singer Aoora, DJ Fridayyy perform in Chandigarh

K-pop artistes singer-composer Park Min-jun, better known by his stage name Aoora, and DJ Fridayyy performed at Elante Mall courtyard in Chandigarh on Sunday night.

K-pop artistes Aoora and DJ Fridayyy (HT Photos)

The event saw a large number of K-pop fans swaying to the artistes’ music in an immersive atmosphere.

The artistes performed hit numbers like Love is Right, Dreamers, and surprised the fans by crooning Bollywood songs Aankh Maare, and Badtameez Dil, among others. They also performed their recreation of Mithun Chakraborty’s famous song Jimmy Jimmy (Disco Dancer, 1982), making the crowd scream ‘once more’.

The artistes were overwhelmed by the response and enthusiasm shown by fans in tricity as it “exceeded our expectations”.

“The talented performers and their captivating dance routines made it quite an eventful night. With K-pop fan count steadily increasing in the city, it was good to be able to attend a live event in the city,” says Amandeep Kaur, a K-pop fan and an attendee.

The energy and enthusiasm of the performers and the audience truly reflected the growing love for K-pop in the city, making it a memorable event, the organisers said.

