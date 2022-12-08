Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MAKA Trophy: KU secures 3rd position

MAKA Trophy: KU secures 3rd position

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 12:49 AM IST

Vice-chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof. Som Nath Sachdeva said that it is a matter of great pride for the university to secure the third position in the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy

KU secures 3rd position in MAKA Trophy (ANI File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The Kurukshetra University has secured the 3rd position in the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy for its performance in sports for the year 2021-22. Vice-chancellor of Kurukshetra University Prof. Som Nath Sachdeva said that it is a matter of great pride for the university to secure the third position in the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy. He said that KU has been among top 4 in MAKA trophy since 2007.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP