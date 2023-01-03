Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / KU starts free on-campus e-vehicle service for differently abled students

KU starts free on-campus e-vehicle service for differently abled students

Published on Jan 03, 2023 12:14 AM IST

KU started free on-campus e-vehicle service for differently abled students.

The Kurukshetra University (KU) on Monday started free on-campus e-vehicle service for differently abled students. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The Kurukshetra University (KU) on Monday started free on-campus e-vehicle service for differently abled students.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Som Nath Sachdeva flagged off two electric-operated vehicles for transporting differently abled students free of cost on the campus.

“Our objective is to create an environment that supports and provides equal opportunities for all, a barrier-free, harassment-free healthy environment within the campus, free from unlawful discrimination, ensuring equality of opportunity, dignity and respect for all individuals,” the vice-chancellor said.

He said that it the responsibility of the university to empower differently abled persons with education and KU is committed to it.

He said that the university has also provided other basic facilities to the differently abled students as all the buildings and offices have facilities for the differently abled students and visitors.

Besides, 3% reservation in admission for differently abled students, waiver of full tuition fee and hostel fee for blind students, book reading computerised facility for blind students, Braille books in the JLN library of the university, and accommodation on the ground floor in hostels have been ensured, he added.

