Kuldeep Bishnoi ‘betrayed’ Adampur voters: Ajay Yadav

: Former cabinet minister and Congress leader Captain Ajay Yadav on Monday slammed his former colleague and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi for switching sides to the saffron party and ‘betraying’ Adampur voters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference in Hisar, Yadav said Bishnoi has switched sides fearing raids by the CBI and enforcement directorate as he and his son Bhavya were facing multiple cases.

“Bishnoi has never raised the voice of Adampur in the state assembly and remained absent most of the time from Vidhan Sabha sessions. Congress gave him respect and regard, but he quit the party for his personal benefits. Bishnoi ignored the demands of the backward class and he betrayed Adampur voters,” he added.

The bypoll to the Adampur assembly seat was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as Congress MLA from the constituency and joined BJP.

Hooda campaigns in Adampur

While addressing gatherings in several villages in Adampur, former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda said that Congress government will be formed in the state and BJP’s departure is all set.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hooda appealed to the people that once Congress candidate Jai Parkash was elected to the assembly from Adampur, he will shake the foundations of this government.

“The BJP has already conceded defeat on the development front as the present government does not have a single work worth showcasing in Adampur. Despite being in opposition for 8 years, even today Congress is seeking votes in the name of development and telling the public what kind of policies it will implement when the government is formed in future,” he said.

Congress state chief Udai Bhan said when the Congress government is formed in future, the pension of 5 lakh elderly people and 30,000 widows snapped by this government will be restored and given back along with interest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}