Kullu court sentences mother, 3 others 10-year jail for pushing minor into flesh trade

A local court in Kullu on Tuesday sentenced three persons, including the 16-year-old victim’s mother, to 10-year- jail for forcing a minor into prostitution.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.08 lakh on Shiv, ₹93,000 on Nitin and ₹95,000 on the victim’s mother. (File)

Accused, Shiv Shankar, alias Sikander, originally from Uttar Pradesh and later residing in Zirakpur; Nitin Jain, alias Mannu, of Karnal, and the victim’s mother were convicted under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1.08 lakh on Shiv, ₹93,000 on Nitin and ₹95,000 on the victim’s mother.

The case came to light in 2018. On April 29, 2018, a team from the Manali Child Helpline brought the minor victim to the Manali Police Station. A case was registered based on the girl’s complaint.

The investigation revealed that the minor had been forced into prostitution under threats to her life. In her statements, the victim alleged that it was her own mother who had pushed her in this illicit trade. According to the allegations, the prime accused, Shiv Shankar had promised to pay the victim’s mother ₹40,000 per month in exchange. Police investigations further disclosed that Shiv Shankar and Nitin Jain were jointly operating this human trafficking and prostitution network

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “She should have protected the child victim during her minority being her mother, but she acted contrary, give more weightage to the money than to protect the child victim. Hence, as the sexual offences have been committed by convicts against the child victim and other victims, by indulging in human and immoral trafficking, no leniency is to be shown while awarding sentence,” the court order read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “She should have protected the child victim during her minority being her mother, but she acted contrary, give more weightage to the money than to protect the child victim. Hence, as the sexual offences have been committed by convicts against the child victim and other victims, by indulging in human and immoral trafficking, no leniency is to be shown while awarding sentence,” the court order read. {{/usCountry}}

Read More